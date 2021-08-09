1irstcoin Trading 11.5% Higher This Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $18.33 million and $23,011.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.65 or 0.00176616 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

