21,078 Shares in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,863,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,868,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,062,000 after purchasing an additional 446,108 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,080,000 after buying an additional 887,951 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after buying an additional 973,261 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,204,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALV stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.96. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at $168,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $32,052.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $644,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

