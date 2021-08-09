21,911 Shares in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 452,202 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,126,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after buying an additional 168,580 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $314.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.45. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

