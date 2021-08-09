$238.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to report $238.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.40 million. Cumulus Media posted sales of $196.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $937.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $936.80 million to $937.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $255.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

