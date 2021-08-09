25,887 Shares in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,887 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 193,637 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,328,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ASPN. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.05. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $41.85.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

