26,500 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in shares of APA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 175,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of APA by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of APA stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is -9.26%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

