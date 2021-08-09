$3.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to post $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.12. Westlake Chemical reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 535%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $12.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

WLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

WLK stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $82.08. 5,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,873. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 38,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after buying an additional 168,049 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after buying an additional 1,399,844 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.