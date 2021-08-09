$3.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to post $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.12. Westlake Chemical reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 535%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $12.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

WLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

WLK stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $82.08. 5,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,873. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 38,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after buying an additional 168,049 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after buying an additional 1,399,844 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

