$341.30 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce $341.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.60 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $18.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,705.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

NYSE AMC traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,961,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.01. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Pawlus sold 14,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $201,045.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,110.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

