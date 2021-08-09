3,414 Shares in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,997,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,794,000 after purchasing an additional 241,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Universal by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal in the 1st quarter worth $1,975,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Universal in the 1st quarter worth $1,803,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 863,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $258,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UVV opened at $50.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.69. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

