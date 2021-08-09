34,300 Shares in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Bought by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth $130,692,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,513,000 after buying an additional 977,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,311,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after buying an additional 411,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 297.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,832,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after buying an additional 2,867,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gerdau by 903.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after buying an additional 2,003,629 shares during the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $7.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.1048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

