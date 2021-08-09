$352.45 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report $352.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.30 million and the highest is $354.74 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $304.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,115. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $118.42 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,713,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

