3,546 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 339,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,183,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 330,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,008,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after buying an additional 83,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 319.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 108,206 shares in the last quarter.

GSSC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.40. 676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,215. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $66.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.01.

