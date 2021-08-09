$415.75 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report sales of $415.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.20 million and the highest is $424.30 million. Titan International reported sales of $304.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TWI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.62. 289,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Titan International has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $537.43 million, a P/E ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after buying an additional 224,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Titan International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Titan International by 498.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 841,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 327,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 68.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 269,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

