42,102 Shares in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter valued at $2,100,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

JG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

JG opened at $2.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89. Aurora Mobile Limited has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Mobile Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.