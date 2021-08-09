47,061 Shares in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $578.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Nabriva Therapeutics Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

