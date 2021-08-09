5,249 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Purchased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 56,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.34. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.21. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $60.29 and a 52-week high of $78.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

