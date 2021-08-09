$56.37 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will announce sales of $56.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.28 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $204.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.93 million to $204.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $285.49 million, with estimates ranging from $259.05 million to $311.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

DSX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 538,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $378.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.