56,122 Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,122 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,144,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,812,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 61.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,724,000 after acquiring an additional 330,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,931,000 after acquiring an additional 279,040 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,285,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $74.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

