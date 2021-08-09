$6.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to announce $6.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.74. Avis Budget Group posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 431.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $11.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $14.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $9.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.