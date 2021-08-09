$6.42 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post $6.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.59 billion and the lowest is $6.26 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year sales of $26.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.38 billion to $27.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.78 billion to $29.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.93.

In related news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CarMax by 5.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $132.77. 34,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $139.95.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

