6,000 Shares in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Curis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Curis by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Curis by 113.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRIS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $6.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

