676 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Biogen by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in Biogen by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $340.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

