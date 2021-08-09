$70.18 Million in Sales Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to report $70.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $73.00 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $61.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $271.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.42 million to $278.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $315.58 million, with estimates ranging from $303.90 million to $333.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $29.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

