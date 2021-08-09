7,290 Shares in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

FBK opened at $39.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.50. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. As a group, analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

