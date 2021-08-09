$737.32 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to post sales of $737.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $735.00 million to $739.90 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $605.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.50. The stock had a trading volume of 336,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.32. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $158,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $28,832,431. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Arista Networks by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares during the period. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

