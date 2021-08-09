7,556 Shares in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $489.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.04.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.