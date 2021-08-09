80,026 Shares in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.44% of Vidler Water Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vidler Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ VWTR opened at $13.19 on Monday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $242.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 100.23%.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

