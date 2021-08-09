A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.79. 150,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,511. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

