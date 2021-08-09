AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DNB Markets lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $60.87.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
