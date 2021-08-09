AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DNB Markets lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

