Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.39. 71,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $216.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

