ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.05.

AAVMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $12.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.20. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

