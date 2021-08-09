ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.05.

AAVMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $12.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.20. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

