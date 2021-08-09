Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Shares Down 0.8%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.17. 2,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Acadian Timber from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.9459 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.91.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

