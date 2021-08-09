Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.4% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 775.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,578,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $740,228,000 after buying an additional 4,941,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

