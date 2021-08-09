Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ABOS) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Acumen Pharmaceuticals had issued 9,999,999 shares in its initial public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $159,999,984 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABOS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

ABOS opened at $15.01 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Stalfort III acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

