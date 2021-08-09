Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after buying an additional 3,669,449 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,860,000 after buying an additional 1,928,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,953,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 638,841 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5,371.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 430,117 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.97. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $147,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,182,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,595. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

