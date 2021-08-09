Addex Therapeutics’ (ADXN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 183.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $9.87 on Monday. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADXN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Addex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $17,208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

