Addex Therapeutics’ (ADXN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 183.69% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $9.87 on Monday. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90.
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
Read More: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.