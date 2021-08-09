adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €315.31 ($370.96).

Shares of ADS opened at €310.55 ($365.35) on Thursday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €306.47.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

