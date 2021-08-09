adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale raised adidas from an average rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $184.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83. adidas has a 1-year low of $145.18 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.41.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in adidas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

