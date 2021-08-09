adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale raised adidas from an average rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.00.
ADDYY stock opened at $184.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83. adidas has a 1-year low of $145.18 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.41.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in adidas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
