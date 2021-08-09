Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,354,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $96,912,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $2,839,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $434.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.03. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.14.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

