Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 688.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.18% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 257,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 88,820 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 54,190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $3,060,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,012.8% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 96,976 shares during the period.

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.55.

