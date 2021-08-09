Advisory Services Network LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in RingCentral by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

NYSE:RNG opened at $247.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -989.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.35. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

