Advisory Services Network LLC Has $258,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Match Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after buying an additional 1,119,790 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,462,000 after buying an additional 691,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Match Group stock opened at $145.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.74. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,830 shares of company stock worth $7,001,972 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

