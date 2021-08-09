Advisory Services Network LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth $830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $86.41 on Monday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.22 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $315.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.57.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

