AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of AGCO opened at $135.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.30. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

