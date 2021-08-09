AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 287.48% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%.

NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 4.72. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; and HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors.

