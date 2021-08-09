Agenus (AGEN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2021 – Agenus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

7/26/2021 – Agenus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Agenus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/19/2021 – Agenus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Agenus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/12/2021 – Agenus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Agenus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/5/2021 – Agenus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of Agenus stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,119. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

