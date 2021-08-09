Agenus (AGEN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) in the last few weeks:
- 7/27/2021 – Agenus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company's product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. "
- 7/26/2021 – Agenus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Agenus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/19/2021 – Agenus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Agenus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/12/2021 – Agenus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – Agenus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/5/2021 – Agenus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.
Shares of Agenus stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,119. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.95.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
