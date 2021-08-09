Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.97 Million

Analysts expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report sales of $16.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $17.93 million. Agenus posted sales of $26.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $158.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $355.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $98.96 million, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $143.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $5.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.31. Agenus has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Agenus by 7.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 912,567 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Agenus by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 345,755 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 191,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

