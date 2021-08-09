AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGFMF. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:AGFMF traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $5.89. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

