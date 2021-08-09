Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

ALRN opened at $1.02 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.74.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 101,131 shares during the period. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

