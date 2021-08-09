Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.950-$9.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.44-2.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.88.

APD stock opened at $290.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

